FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Fairfield’s Western Hills Mall is undergoing a massive facelift thanks to new ownership.

According to Fairfield Mayor Eddie Penny, the mall was once thriving and a hub for residents living in western Jefferson County. JC Penny and Parisian were once anchor stores at Western Hills Mall, but left over 15 years ago. Penny said the change in shopping patterns, shoppers shopping at strip malls, and online shopping were factors in the malls’ decline.

Now, the mall is owned by Peleg Group, a real estate investment and managing company out of Florida, who purchased the shopping center on Jan. 20. Pelog Group has already begun renovations to the mall, with a newly paved parking lot, LED lights, and a new roof as some of the renovations completed or ongoing at the mall.

Owner Ami Peleg said the renovations have cost nearly $4 million.

“We want to attract the people to that mall,” Peleg said. “It’s a big mall, spacious lots of parking, no issues with parking there, and it’s an interior mall where people can spend more time, especially on the weekend.”

Penny said a remodeled Western Hills Mall would bring a significant economic impact to the city of Fairfield and that it is on the right track to thrive once again. He added his hopes that people will continue to shop there during the holiday season.

“It is important for people to continue to go to that mall and shop there,” Penny said. “There are still some really good stores like Hibbert and several others that all have some excellent merchandise, so we want the citizens on the western side to continue to frequent shop at western hills mall.”

Peleg said tenants are ready to move in once many of the renovations are complete.