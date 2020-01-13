Remembering Sgt. Wytasha Carter 1 year after his death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A year ago today, two officers were called to the 900 block of 5th Avenue North in Birmingham to investigate car break-ins.

The officers, Sgt. Wytasha Carter and Ofc. Lucas Alums, approached two suspects. One suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting at the officers, injuring both Carter and Alums. Carter and Alums were transported to seek medical care for their injuries.

Carter later died at UAB Hospital. He was 44 years old. Carter worked for the Birmingham Police Department for eight years and Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith described him as compassionate and a natural-born leader.

Ofc. Kareem Easley, a friend of Carter’s, said he was a true model.

“Sgt. Carter was the same as a person. He was a caring, loving person. He was a great human being, a loving father, and a great role model. He was a model police officer. He was an officer that someone strived to mimic themselves behind,” Easley said.

On January 19, 2019, Carter was honored and remembered during a packed BJCC Legacy Arena. He is survived by his wife, daughter, son, mother father, sister and brother.

Since his death, two suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting. Jeremy Owens, who was charged and indicted for capital murder. Since Owen’s indictment, the death penalty was sought for his sentencing. At this time, a gag order was placed on the case.

The second suspect, 19-year-old Michael Todd, was charged with third-degree receiving stolen property and first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

In Montgomery, a proposal was made to name a stretch of I-59/20 after Sgt. Carter. The resolution was written by Assistant Birmingham Police Chief Allen Treadway. It was approved by both Alabama House and Senate and awaiting to be signed by Gov. Kay Ivey.

