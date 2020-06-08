Remembering Lt. Stephen Williams and the legacy he leaves

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT)– Lt. Stephen Williams was shot and killed in the line of duty in Moody on June 2. Williams was known for going above and beyond to make connections with the people he served.

Two years ago, Williams spearheaded the effort to get a basketball hoop donated and installed in a Moody. “Well one day he saw us over here, just dribbling the basketball. We never had a basketball goal,” said Conelious Voltz, a young man who lives at Barrington Parc where the hoop was installed.

Voltz said Williams was the perfect example of what an officer should be. “All he did was good, he never did bad. He always took the time out to talk to every single one of us. Make sure we were ok. If we needed anything. One day, we were playing and he bought us all Gatorade…”

Voltz has known Lt. Williams since he was a high school senior. He said Williams took time to learn the needs of his community. “He was really quick to hear, slow to speak. He was really a nice person. He took time out to talk to every single one of us. He got to know us, had a relationship with every single kid out here.”

Lt. Williams’ funeral will be tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Moody.