REMEMBERING JURNEE: Family, friends honor little girl shot, killed in Gate City last summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, Family and friends gathered to remember Jurnee Coleman with a special balloon release in her honor.

Wednesday marked what would have been Jurnee’s 5th birthday.

Jurnee was shot in the head and killed in Marks Village Community in Gate City back last July.

According to Michael Coleman, Jurnee’s father, his daughter went downstairs for a drink when a bullet struck her in the head. Jurnee was taken to Children’s of Alabama for treatment and remained in critical condition until her death.

Officials with the Birmingham Police Department say that during the course of the investigation, a warrant was obtained for Raymond Shine, the accused murder suspect.

Shine, 39, was arrested and charged with a felon in possession of a firearm, one day after he was released from the Jefferson County Jail.

Shine is accused of getting into an altercation with the father of Jurnee and firing shots into the home that ultimately hit Jurnee.

