Remembering Jasiah Scott: A 14-year-old killed on a go-cart ride

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Those who knew 14-year-old Jasiah Montez Scott are remembering a young man who they say had an outgoing personality. The Rutledge Middle School Student lost his life when he was hit by a car while riding a go-cart near his Midfield home Wednesday night.

Jasiah was a member of Birmingham’s mentoring group, “Determined To Be.”

The founder of D2B, Milton King, told me Jasiah reminded him of when he was young. He says his most special memory of Jasiah was the time D2B told their young mentees to a Robotics fair.

“Jasiah ended up putting the robot together quicker than anybody else we were competing against,” King said. “So, that was a very prideful moment for Jasiah, for myself and the rest of the mentors and mentees.”

He said the other mentees and mentors are still in shock about what happened to Jasiah. The mentoring group plans to meet this Saturday to discuss how they can be supportive of Jasiah’s family.

A GoFundMe has been started to pay for the family’s expenses.