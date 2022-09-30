COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — On Sept. 30, 2021, three people riding together in a truck were killed in a fatal vehicle crash. A car hit the truck head-on as it was traveling on Highway 11 in Cottondale, leading to the deaths of all three victims.

Sheila Stewart’s 34-year-old daughter Ashley was one of the victims of the crash. On Friday morning, she and the families of the other victims did a balloon release to pay tribute to their loved ones on the tragedy’s anniversary.

“This is a nightmare, and I can’t believe I am standing here with ya’ll a year later,” Stewart said. “I keep waiting for my daughter to come home and she’s not coming home.”

Ashley Stewart, Mary Hagadore and Marty Green were all friends riding together that day when the fatal crash happened. Tanya Boyd is Green’s sister, who says the balloon release helps the families grieve but her heart is still broken.

“I look for him to come home every day and I hear his voice every day. It hurts so bad and I cry every day because he’s not there,” Boyd said.

The grieving family members also installed a cross at a memorial at the crash site along Highway 11. Tuscaloosa Police say the accident is still under investigation.