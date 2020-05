TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The 32nd annual candlelight vigil honors the more than 300 men and women of law enforcement who lost their lives in the line of duty last year.

Among those honored, were local law enforcement who were killed in the line of duty. Investigator Dornell Cousette died serving his city in September 2019.

Watch the full story now to hear from family members who hope Cousette’s legacy forever lives on.