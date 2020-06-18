Remembering EJ Bradford Jr. on his birthday

Birmingham, Ala., (WIAT) — Emantic “E.J.” Bradford Jr. would’ve been 23 years old June 18th. His father, Emantic Bradford, still seeks justice for his sons death. “Its a hard pill to swallow, but in the end we got to band together and press the issue and get justice for all of them,” says Bradford. ​

Surveillance video from The Riverchase Galleria shows the moment shoppers scatter at the sound of gun shots Thanksgiving night. Bradford is then seen running toward the gunfire, holding a licensed handgun of his own. A moment later, a responding Hoover police officer shoots and kills Bradford Jr., believing he was responsible for the mall shooting.

The Hoover Police officer was never convicted and now Bradford Sr wants the case re-opened.