Remains under Alabama home ID’d as man missing since 2014

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Skeletal remains found under a home in Alabama have been identified as a man who was reported missing more than five years ago.

News outlets report 64-year-old Donald Wayne Wilson was identified through medical records Wednesday.

The skeletal remains were found in a crawl space on Oct. 14 while the house was undergoing renovations. Jefferson County coroner officials say Wilson grew up in east Birmingham and lived at the home before he was reported missing in 2014.

Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates says the department hasn’t determined how Wilson died.

