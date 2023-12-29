CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The human remains of a missing Georgia man were discovered in Chilton County on December 28.

According to the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office, the remains of Mark Lawson were found by a search party near County Road 232 near the Isabella community.

Lawson’s remains were sent to the county coroner for examination and processing. The remains will be sent to Montgomery for an autopsy to rule out foul play.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Lawson’s family has been notified of the discovery.