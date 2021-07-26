Remains of 25-year-old Linden man found in Greene County, sheriff says

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. — Remains of a 25-year-old man were found earlier this month in Greene County, Sheriff Joe Benison said Monday.

Deputies found the human remains after responding to a call on County Road 181 in Greene County on Wednesday, July 14 around 9:26 a.m.

The subject was identified as Douglas Lamar Robinson, Jr., according to a statement from the sheriff.

The case is currently being investigated by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Major Crimes Unit.

