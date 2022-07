Skeletal remains discovered in a burnt sedan on June 8 were identified as belonging to 56-year-old

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Skeletal remains that were recently recovered from a burned car in Birmingham were identified as the remains of a 56-year-old man Wednesday.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the remains of Cedric Lernard Terry were discovered inside the burned sedan at Fraternal Cemetery on Sheridan Road on July 8.

The cause and manner of Terry’s death have not been determined at this time.

Birmingham Police continue to investigate Terry’s death.