Remains found in 2009 could belong to missing Alabama man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say skeletal remains found more than a decade ago could belong to a missing Alabama man.

Oakman native Scott Allen Key was last seen in April 2009 but few details were known about his disappearance. He was 44 at the time.

In November 2009, the remains of an unidentified male were found about 120 miles away in rural Montgomery County. Authorities say similarities between Key and the unidentified body were found by a missing person’s advocacy group.

Key’s family was contacted and DNA samples were taken from his son. DNA analysis and an investigation could take up to 18 months.

