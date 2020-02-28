Relatives sue Alabama prisons over 4 inmate suicides

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Relatives of four inmates who killed themselves inside Alabama prisons are suing the state over the men’s suicides.
The lawsuit claims corrections officials didn’t provide proper care for the men despite knowing they had severe mental illnesses and would sometimes harm themselves. A lawyer for the families says they want to hold state officials accountable.
News outlets report that a prison spokesperson declined to comment on the suit.
The complaint adds to the legal troubles for a state agency already facing a federal lawsuit over its handling of inmates with mental illness. The suit says the state has failed to implement court-ordered changes.
