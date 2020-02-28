Relatives sue Alabama prisons over 4 inmate suicides

Local News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Relatives of four inmates who killed themselves inside Alabama prisons are suing the state over the men’s suicides.

The lawsuit claims corrections officials didn’t provide proper care for the men despite knowing they had severe mental illnesses and would sometimes harm themselves. A lawyer for the families says they want to hold state officials accountable.

News outlets report that a prison spokesperson declined to comment on the suit.

The complaint adds to the legal troubles for a state agency already facing a federal lawsuit over its handling of inmates with mental illness. The suit says the state has failed to implement court-ordered changes.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Birmingham Bulls Gameday Clock – Sponsored by The Birmingham Bulls

call to action description

D

H

M

S

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events