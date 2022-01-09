Registration opens for Make-A-Wish Alabama Trailblaze Challenge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- You can help Make-A-Wish Alabama and complete a challenge. The organization is gearing up for the Trailblaze Challenge. It is a unique endurance hiking event in which participants train over the course of 12 weeks to hike 26.3 miles in the Talladega National Forest in one day.

Organizers say this is the sixth year for the event. Over time, they say more than 600 people have taken the challenge.

The 12-week training program will kick off on January 29 in Huntsville and Mobile, and January 30 in Birmingham.

Organizers say they are setting a record-breaking goal of $1 Million. You can find more information on how to sign up at alabamatrailblaze.org.