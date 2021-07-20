Registration Open for Olli Day in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — This year’s Olli Day will be held on August 20. Olli stands for Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. It is a program that offers online and in-person programming throughout the state of Alabama.

Organizers say this year’s Olli Day Alabama celebration will feature four outstanding speakers. Some of the speakers include Huntsville’s mayor Tommy Battle, Auburn Mayor Ron Anders, Opelika Mayor Garry Fuller and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox. The day begins at 8:30 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. The event is open to the public as well as Olli Members in two formats, online and in person.

To register for the day, you can click on this link or call Registration Services at 205-348-3000 and select your format. If you choose to attend the event in person, it will be held in the Rast Room at the Bryant Conference Center on UA Campus in Tuscaloosa. Sessions will also be hosted by UAH and Auburn. Those sessions will be shown on a large screen via Zoom.