SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Registration for an annual race that helps support families who have lost loved ones is now open.

The 15th annual Baby Steps Memorial 5K and Fun Run will take place on Sept. 9 at Homestead Hollow, located at 1161 Murphees Valley Road in Springville. Proceeds from the race will benefit the Amelia Center at Children’s of Alabama, a nonprofit program supporting grieving children, parents and families that runs off of donations.

The Amelia Center offers free grief counseling to parents and grandparents who have suffered the loss of a child and also to children who have lost loved ones.

All participants who pre-register online before Aug. 9 will have their loved one’s name included on the race shirt design and memorial pieces involved in the event.

On the day of the race, same-day registration and packet pickup will begin at 7 a.m. At 8 a.m., the 5K will begin, followed by the Fun Run at 8:30 a.m.

Refreshments, door prizes and awards will follow the race.

Registration is now open on the website. Registration fees are $25 for the 5K and $20 for the Fun Run. Registration fees will increase on August 10th and on the day of the race. More information on the run can be found by visiting babystepsal.com.