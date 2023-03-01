HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The U.S. National Firefighter Challenge Championship is set to take place in Hoover this September. Registration for the event begins Wednesday.

This challenge is a competition that brings in firefighters from across the nation to compete against each other, showcasing physical fitness and their ability to do their job quickly and accurately.

This year, the World Police and Fire Games are partnering with the City of Hoover to make this event possible. It will serve as a kickoff to the World Police and Fire Games, which is coming to Birmingham in 2025.

Any firefighter that wants to participate in the U.S. National Firefighter Challenge Championship, team or no team, can register by clicking here.

The competition will begin on Sept. 6 and last until Sept. 9.