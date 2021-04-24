Registration for Birmingham Public Library’s Girls Code 205 Summer Camp Ends April 30

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — You still have time to register your child for Birmingham Public Library’s “Girl Code 205”.
It’s a free virtual camp for girls in sixth grade through 12th grade. The program will cover electrical circuits, game design, 3-d design, scratch coding and more. Online registration ends Friday, April 30th.
The program will run from June 15th through July 15th. For more information, head to the Birmingham public library’s website here.
