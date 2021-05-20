Registration for Birmingham-area, community-based summer learning programs continuing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With just a few weeks left before summer begins, several Birmingham-area summer learning programs are still accepting applications.

These summer learning programs are supported by the Birmingham-based Summer Adventures in Learning (SAIL) network. SAIL programs blend elements of traditional schools and summer camps to produce academic growth as students enjoy traditional summer camp activities.

Available program opportunities range from sports-themed curricula incorporating swimming, baseball and volleyball, to drama-focused classes and faith-based classes. Each program will emphasize reading and math enrichment. Programs still accepting students include:

Active Learning (Titusville)

Contact: Percy Jones, pwjones12@gmail.com, 205-492-1152

American Baseball Foundation West – Rickwood Field

Contact: Casey Grammer, casey.grammer@americanbaseballfnd.org, 205-558-4235

Breakthrough Birmingham (Virtual)

Contact: Mariohn Michel, mmichel@breakthroughcollaborative.org, 305-484-3044

Camp Bethel (North Birmingham)

Contact: Norman Dixon, CampBethel18@gmail.com

Camp Level Up (Adamsville/Minor)

Contact: Keandra Simmons, Ksimmons@livingbyfaithcc.org, 205-677-5254

Greater Shiloh (West Birmingham)

Contact: Janice Kelsey, janice@greatershiloh.org, 205-925-9750,

Kingdom Kids (Huffman)

Contact: Carolyn Wheeler, Carolyn.h.roland@gmail.com, 205-598-0525

NAME Summer Enrichment at Nichols Temple AME Church in Ensley

Contact: Rene Grant, nicholstemple@nicholstempleamechurch.org, 205-786-1642

RISE – Literacy Council of Central Alabama (Walker County)

Contact: Chandra Rice, crice@literacy-council.org, 205-265-0597

For an interactive map of these programs along with registration details, please visit this interactive map.

Formed in 2012, SAIL facilitates assessments, peer learning and funding opportunities for summer learning programs to ensure high-quality summer learning programs thrive across the state. This summer, SAIL is supporting 48 programs at 60 locations across 15 Alabama counties, including Birmingham, the Black Belt, Tuscaloosa and Huntsville/Madison County areas.