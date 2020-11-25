Registered sex offender arrested for possessing, distributing child porn in Hokes Bluff

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after he was found in possession of child pornography.

According to ECSO, Donald “O’Neil” Paulsen has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child porn and seven counts of distributing it.

Authorities say they received a tip on Paulsen. A search warrant was executed on his residence and that’s where they discovered videos of child porn on his cell phone.

Paulsen has already been a registered sex offender in Etowah County. He is currently being held at the Etowah County Detention Center on a $240,000 bond.

More charges are expected at this time, according to ECSO. The investigation is still ongoing.

