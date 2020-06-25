Regions Field to host Summer Event Series

Birmingham, Ala., (WIAT) — Regions Field is excited to announce a new summer event series set to begin next Friday, June 26.

This summer, Regions Field will welcome the over/under 35 baseball teams who will get their chance to play under the bright lights of Regions Field. Every Saturday (except July 4), until August 1st fans will have the opportunity to partake in Babe Ruff’s Saturday Cinema series, where fans can watch a movie while sitting on the field at Regions Field. Fireworks shows will make their return to Regions Field this summer as well on select dates.

The Barons are excited to bring the City of Birmingham an opportunity to experience new entertainment options at Regions Field in light of the 2020 season delay. The Barons have worked with the Jefferson County Health Department in creating a safety plan implementing new safety requirements and precautions that include social distancing, decreasing Regions Field’s capacity, requiring facemasks worn by all staff and attendees and other adjustments.

“In the absence of Barons baseball thus far, we have been working hard so that Regions Field can continue to serve and satisfy the needs of this community in providing fun, safe, affordable entertainment. We believe in hosting these variety of baseball games along with our movie series we hope to fill that need,” said Barons President and General Manager Jonathan Nelson. “In addition to providing much-needed entertainment, our goal in hosting these events is to work with the Jefferson County Health Department in creating a safe, effective plan adjusting to immediate COVID-19 requirements and giving the community confidence Regions Field has a plan in place approved by the Jefferson County Health Department.”

Starting next Friday, June 26th fans will have the opportunity to watch teams of the Birmingham Metro Baseball League take the field every Friday (except July 3) night until the beginning of August. These games are free to attend, however, in accordance with the Jefferson County Health Department Regions Field will have a limited capacity for these games.

Fans will have the opportunity to pick up tickets the day prior to the game at the Joe Drake Box Office during business hours (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.).