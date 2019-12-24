Regions Center and a longtime Christmas tradition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There are many holiday traditions in Birmingham, but one of the longest and brightest in the city is at the Regions Center downtown.

The building, which was first completed in 1972, houses one of the largest companies in the state, but it is also known for a longtime tradition of arranging lights to look like a Christmas tree, a stocking and a wreath, all adorning three sides of the building.

According to Tim Hollis’ “Christmas in Birmingham,” the tradition first began not long after the building was finished. Back then, the building was referred to as the First National Bank/Southern Natural Gas Building.

“Building superintendent Ollie Nix used a grid pattern of the building’s windows to map out four-holiday designs that would be created by slipping red or green sleeves over the fluorescent bulbs in selected windows,” Hollis wrote.

In Hollis’ book, there were actually several ideas that were discussed before its well-known wreath. One idea included using a bell while another included the word “JOY,” but the “Y” was so low on the face of the building that it was difficult to see from a distance.

With the exception of 1973, when there was an energy crisis nationwide, the lights have adorned the 30-story building ever since.

“It’s something we look forward to every year – and it’s something the city looks forward to,” said Emilio Cerice, senior vice president of Corporate Real Estate for Regions Bank, in an interview with Alabama Newscenter. “In recent years, it’s been fun to watch social media and see people sharing creative photos of the building or sharing their memories of coming downtown to see the lights.”

LATEST POSTS