Redevelopment spurs growth in downtown Northport

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Northport is experiencing new growth because of recent redevelopment on Main Avenue.

Mayor Bobby Herndon says the new townhouses, upscale apartments and new hotel will be a big boost to the economy.

“Well it’s great to have residential down here and the residential is going to promote more commercial and more commercial means more sales tax which means we can operate our city better. And offer more quality-of-life products our citizens,” Herndon said.

The Station is leasing four-bedroom townhouses for $2,400 per month and First and Main Condos are available for lease at $1,600 a month.

Crystal Buck owns a shop in downtown on Main Avenue and says many of the new residents have been shopping in her business called Everlasting. They sell inspirational gifts and furniture. Buck says it’s a win for downtown.

“It’s just such a nice atmosphere and it’s cute and nice downtown it’s a one stop shop. You can eat down here and live down here and shop for your goods you need. You can get a haircut and buy flowers. You can do it all here in downtown Northport,” Buck said.

Mayor Herndon says more improvements are coming soon.

“We’ve got street widening, we got sidewalks and new lighting coming up here and in the near future.”

Herndon tells CBS 42 many other projects will be coming to downtown, but he did not want to give specific details.