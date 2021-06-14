Red, White and Blue Days begin at American Village in Montevallo

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — After closing its gates for much of the COVID-19 pandemic for a year and a half, American Village is back open with a new, summer event.

Red, White and Blue Days begin Monday and last through July 30. Leaders at American Village say the event is their official reopening.

“We just wanted people to really feel welcomed and to have a really good time and to celebrate all that is American history and America itself,” American Village development officer Jeremy Ward said. “So that was really kind of the driving force behind this.”

The event is an extension of American Village’s traditional summer program. Guests will have a chance to play outdoor games, hear colonial music and see puppet shows. Each Friday at 11 a.m., visitors can participate in a patriotic parade. Leaders are encouraging them to bring bicycles, wagons and other non-motorized rides to follow the village’s colonial characters as they parade through the campus.

“We really are just so excited that we are able to open our gates again and to get back to what we love to do, which is to educate people on the foundations of America’s beginning and just civic participation and just what it means to be a proud American,” Ward said.

Red, White and Blue Days take place Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5. Veterans, active military members and children age four and under get in free.