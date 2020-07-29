Red substance found on Alabama Capitol steps

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A red substance has shown up on the steps of the Capitol in Montgomery Wednesday evening.
Alabama state troopers are currently investigating the situation. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the substance was a “non-permanent tomato-like paste.”
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
