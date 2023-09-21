BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – This weekend, Red Mountain Theatre will put on its Human Rights New Works Festival to “spark world-changing conversations – one individual at a time.”

RMT will present three pieces at the festival this year: ‘Sam’s Room,’ ‘She Reached for Heaven’ and ‘Four Little Girls: Birmingham 1963.’

The pieces will be performed at the Discovery Theatre on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Parking for the events is free but first come, first served.

Tickets start at $15 and can be bought online. For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit RMT’s page here.