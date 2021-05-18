Red Mountain Theatre hosts performances for Human Rights New Works Festival

Red Mountain Theatre Company’s new campus is almost ready to open. The company will host soft opening events there starting in mid-May.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Red Mountain Theatre, in partnership with the Jefferson County Memorial project and the Magic City Acceptance Academy, will host performances of two works as part of the Human Rights New Works Festival.

The shows, “Memorial” and “Pink Unicorn”, will be performed as a sampling of the festival and tackle social issues such as racism and LBGTQ+ experiences.

“Memorial” examines lynchings in Jefferson County from the 1890s through the 1930s and will be read in the Discovery Theatre at Red Mountain Theatre’s Arts Campus Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

“Pink Unicorn” focuses on widow Trisha Lee, who’s life in a Texas town is thrown into turmoil when her daughter announces she is gender queer. The play will be read in the Discovery Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on June 11 and 12.

“These shows and the issues they tackle head on are extremely important to our society” said Red Mountain Theatre Executive Director Keith Cromwell in a press release. “Theatre is a powerful way to send a message, and we’re thrilled that our new Arts Campus will serve as a vehicle to make these brilliant works of art available to all.”

Tickets to each show are $10 and can be purchased online. A portion of ticket sales from these performances will go to the Jefferson County Memorial Project and Magic City Acceptance Academy.

In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, each show will be at 50 percent capacity and face masks will be required.