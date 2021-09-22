Red Mountain Theatre Hosting Human Rights New Works Festival

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- Red Mountain Theatre will host its annual Human Rights New Works Festival beginning Friday, September 24.

The three-day festival will feature performances of powerful new works as well as panel discussions, dramatic readings, and lectures from human rights advocates.

The Red Mountain Theatre will present four new pieces at this year’s festival:

Memorial-Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m.

Memorial is a new play written by Quinton Cockrell. It is based on the work of the JCMP: Jefferson County Memorial Project. Memorial examines the scourge of lynching in Jefferson County from the 1890’s through the 1930’s.

True North-Saturday, September 25 at 3:30 p.m.

A new holiday musical steps inside the world of a modern family who finds the holidays joyful and challenging. When their widowed father is deployed on a top-secret mission weeks before Christmas, young Ben and his sister Kami’s lives are shaken again. With a wish, a letter and some unique seasonal help, the Patterson family discovers what an ounce of belief can do.

Survivors-Saturday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Survivors was commissioned by Red Mountain Theatre and is based on the true stories of local Holocaust survivors. Set in a racially diverse, contemporary high school classroom, Survivors explores the parallels between the past and the present, with the Holocaust stories serving as object lessons about the consequences of hate.

Bar Mitzvah in Birmingham-Sunday, September 26 at 2:30 p.m.

Bar Mitzvah in Birmingham tells the story of an orthodox Jewish family from Brooklyn who lives in Birmingham. This story begins as a comedic, fish out the water story. It opens the door for an important dialogue about the evolution toward the “New South” and the alleviation and persistence of systemic racism.

Tickets for the individual readings will be $10 each, and festival passes will be $20 each. All shows are general admission seating and will be performed in the Discovery Theatre at Red Mountain Theatre.