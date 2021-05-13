Red Mountain Theatre hosting concert series

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- Red Mountain Theatre will celebrate a soft opening of its new Arts Center with a series of concerts titled “RMT’s Parkside Concert Series.”

The series begins on Thursday, May 13 and runs through June 5. It will be held on the Main Stage or Discovery Theatre at Red Mountain Theatre’s new Arts campus. The campus is located at 1600 3rd Avenue South in downtown Birmingham.

Performers include singer/songwriter Jon Campbell and his wife, Kristen on May 13-15, Bobby Horton performing on June 3-5, Audrey Cardwell on June 4-5 and Cecil Washington, Jr. on June 4-5.

Showtimes will be 7:30 and 8 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday. Each show will be at 50 percent capacity and face mask will be required. Tickets for each show will be $10 and can be purchased at Redmountaintheatre.org/boxoffice.