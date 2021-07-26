Red Mountain Theatre holding auditions for Birmingham children

Red Mountain Theatre Company’s new campus is almost ready to open. The company will host soft opening events there starting in mid-May.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- Red Mountain Theatre will hold auditions for its next youth production, The Addams Family Young@Part.

Auditions will be held on Saturday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Callbacks are expected to begin at 2 p.m. at Red Mountain Threatre’s Arts Campus, which is located at 1600 3rd Avenue South.

Those who audition will be asked to sing 16-32 measures of a song from memory, participate in a dance, and perform a cold read from the show’s scripts. The song can be one of the performer’s choosing or Red Mountain Theatre can provide one. A backing pianist will be provided. Those who are chosen to participate in the show will have rehearsals from August 23 to September 23rd. Four performances are scheduled between October 1-3.

For more information on how to sign up for the auditions, go to redmountaintheatre.org/education/performance-opportunities/.