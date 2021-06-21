Red Cross, local churches helping with Northport flood recovery

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Dozens of Northport flood victims are homeless after losing their houses Saturday night after raging floodwaters devastated the Willow Brook mobile home community.

Resident Sally Higgins and her husband’s trailer is a total loss and they didn’t have insurance. They lost everything and were rescued by firefighters who pulled them to safety from their house in boats. Higgins says she was terrified.

“It just kept going up and up and up and it was in the house in less than thirty minutes. We thought we were going to drown because the water started getting in and my husband was at the front door trying to keep the door closed and the water out. And eventually, he couldn’t the water pushed its way in,” she said.

The Higgins are now living with family members until they can get a new home. 28 residents from the Willow Brook mobile home community are now staying at the Northport Baptist Church where the Red Cross has set up a shelter for flood victims. Director Misty Moon says victims get three meals a day and can sleep in a warm bed all week.

“We want to make sure everyone is housed and had food to eat and they are warm. So we are working with our disaster team and community agencies to make sure they are housed here at Northport Baptist church which has been amazing,” Moon said.

Many local agencies are reaching out to flood victims to help. Crunch Fitness in Tuscaloosa is offering water and showers to the entire Tuscaloosa community. Northport City Councilor Woodrow Washington, who is also the owner of Archibald and Woodrow’s Barbeque gave out 200 meals to victims.