Red Cross gearing up for Hurricane Zeta

Hoover, Ala. (WIAT) — The American Red Cross from the Birmingham area is aiding in Mobile, Alabama, as Hurricane Zeta makes landfall.

According to spokesperson Annette Rowland, at least 30 volunteers from Alabama arrived in Mobile yesterday to set up shelter; 15 are from the Birmingham area.

She says their main prerogative is to help people who are impacted by the hurricane to seek shelter and have plenty of supplies for the aftermath.

The shelter does follow COVID-19 safety measures such as sanitizers, social distancing practices and masks/facial coverings.

Rowland says it’s been tough on volunteers since there hasn’t been much of a break between recent hurricanes. But her heart goes out to those who have been impacted multiple times from the recent disasters.

“People haven’t been able to fix their homes or all of the debris out before another storm rolls in behind them. So, hearing the devastation and peoples voices of uncertainty and not knowing what they are going to do. You know, to see your home destroyed one time, then two times, and then three times?!? It’s just unimaginable and it’s heartbreaking,” Rowland said.

Rowland says the best way for people to help is through money donations, since the money can go to a variety of different needs for victims.