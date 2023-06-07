BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The American Red Cross Association is stressing the importance of donating blood ahead of World Blood Donor Day.

June 14 is World Blood Donor Day, which raises awareness of the need for a stable blood supply and recognizes volunteer blood donors. It’s the perfect time to give blood, especially for those who haven’t given in a while or who have never given before.

The Red Cross will be hosting several opportunities to donate blood across Alabama including Calhoun, Cullman, Etowah, Jefferson, Marion, Shelby, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Winston County.

Everyone who comes to give blood, platelets or plasma June 1 through 30 will receive a $10 gift card to a merchant of their choice. They will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package.

For details on both offers and how to find a donation location near you, click here.