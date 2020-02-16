Red carpet event planned for civil rights film featuring BPD officer

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A red carpet event will take place ahead of the screening of a civil rights movie later this month.

“Justice on Trial” will premiere at the AMC Patton Creek on Thursday, February 27. The movie tells the story of two civil rights attorneys suing the federal government for reparations for the African American community.

The film maker and producer, Chad Lawson Cooper visited the CBS 42 studio to discuss the film. He said the film features a time-travel aspect to bring back civil rights icons to testify to a mixed cultural jury.

“I think they’ll enjoy the historic lesson behind it,” Cooper said. “Seeing these iconic characters come to life in the 21st century and humanizing them making it seem like they were here — kind of get a feel for what their personalities would have been.”

Birmingham Police Officer Lane Harper is one of the actors, playing Medgar Evers.

The red carpet event is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Feb. 27. To purchase tickets in advance, you can call (212) 786-6460 or click here. The movie will also be playing in other select AMC theaters nationwide.