BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County will discuss the importance of recycling your household grease this Thanksgiving and every day with its grease recycling program demo.

Jefferson County offers 21 free grease recycling locations throughout the city. Over 39,000 gallons of cooking oil has been collected over the past 12 years through the program.

The program demo will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the County’s fueling station, 2420 8th Ave. North. It is asked that you recycle only edible oil products and allow the oil to cool before pouring into a container, just no glass. If you have questions, call 205-238-2876.

You can find grease recycling locations by clicking here.