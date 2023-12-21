JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – AAA is expecting record-breaking travel this holiday season.

Over 115 million people will travel 50 miles or more this holiday, making 2023 the second busiest holiday travel season of all time. AAA spokesman Clay Ingram says this year will be especially busy for airlines.

Travelers Ruthie Stuckey and her husband are excited about traveling by air this holiday.

“I think it’s awesome, especially our age. My husband is 81, and I’m 77, so to be able to travel at our age and feel good is a blessing,” Stuckey said.

They’re traveling to Chicago to visit their son and his family for Christmas.

“He normally comes here to visit us, but he’s getting ready to move from Chicago, so we want to go visit him in Chicago for the last time this year because he will be in Dallas next year,” Stuckey said.

Kim Hunt, spokesperson for the Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport, says airports across the country have seen an increase in people taking flights all year long.

“We’ve seen this nice trend up of traffic, and that’s what we like to see that really signals to us that the economy is going well and people still have a real hunger to travel,” Hunt said. “During COVID, people couldn’t go anywhere but wanted to — so that trend is really encouraging.”

While over seven million people will travel by air, AAA spokesperson Clay Ingram says 104 million will travel by automobile. He says gas prices are looking good for drivers.

“Our gas prices right now state average is 2.79 a gallon, and believe it or not, that is exactly what it was this day last year,” Ingram said. “So we’ve seen a lot of high gas prices in between, but now having it at 2.79 a gallon is going to be a great thing for people traveling.”