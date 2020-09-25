Recipes for CBS 42 Game Week Tailgate

Smoked Wings:

Ingredients

  • 6 LBS Chicken Wings

Rub

  • 2 Tablespoon Olive oil
  • 2 Tablespoons Chili Powder
  • 2 Tablespoons Smoked Paprika
  • 1 teaspoon Cumin
  • 1 teaspoon Onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon Garlic powder
  • 2 teaspoons Kosher salt
  • 3 teaspoons Fresh Ground Pepper
  • 1 teaspoon Cayenne

Instructions

  1. Separate wings into drumettes and wings, if necessary.
  2. Pat wings dry.
  3. Combine spices to form the rub.
  4. Place wings in a container, add and mix rub and olive oil over chicken.
  5. Let wings rest for at least an hour.
  6. Heat the smoker or grill to a temperature between 225-250 F.
  7. Place wings over indirect heat.
  8. Add wood for the smoke to coals.
  9. Smoke for 2 to 2 1/2 hours, maintaining a constant smoke for at least 1 1/2 hours, the chicken should have an internal temperature of 160.
  10. Place directly over coals to crisp, approximately 5 minutes each side.
  11. Remove from heat and let rest for approximately 10 minutes.
  12. Serve

Dirty fries recipe:

1 pkg. frozen french fries

1 lb ground beef 1 pkg. taco seasoning,plus ingredients according to pk

shredded cheddar cheese

tomato salsa

chopped green onions

sour cream

pickled jalapeños,sliced

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cook fries until crispy. Drain on brown paper bag.Brown ground beef,drain any liquid. Add seasoning mix and cook according to package,Place fries on a oven proof platter,sprinkle ground beef and cover with cheese,place in oven until cheese melts. Remove from oven,top with remaining ingredients.

Strawberry lemonade:

  • 8 large strawberries, halved
  • 2 tablespoons white sugar
  • 7 cups water, divided
  • 1 cup white sugar
  • 2 cups freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • Place strawberries in a blender; top with 2 tablespoons sugar. Pour 1 cup water over sugared strawberries. Blend until strawberry chunks transform into juice. Combine strawberry juice, 6 cups water, 1 cup sugar, and lemon juice in a large pitcher; stir until blended. Chill before serving.

