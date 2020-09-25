Recipes for CBS 42 Game Week Tailgate

Smoked Wings:
Ingredients
- 6 LBS Chicken Wings
Rub
- 2 Tablespoon Olive oil
- 2 Tablespoons Chili Powder
- 2 Tablespoons Smoked Paprika
- 1 teaspoon Cumin
- 1 teaspoon Onion powder
- 1 teaspoon Garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons Kosher salt
- 3 teaspoons Fresh Ground Pepper
- 1 teaspoon Cayenne
Instructions
- Separate wings into drumettes and wings, if necessary.
- Pat wings dry.
- Combine spices to form the rub.
- Place wings in a container, add and mix rub and olive oil over chicken.
- Let wings rest for at least an hour.
- Heat the smoker or grill to a temperature between 225-250 F.
- Place wings over indirect heat.
- Add wood for the smoke to coals.
- Smoke for 2 to 2 1/2 hours, maintaining a constant smoke for at least 1 1/2 hours, the chicken should have an internal temperature of 160.
- Place directly over coals to crisp, approximately 5 minutes each side.
- Remove from heat and let rest for approximately 10 minutes.
- Serve
Dirty fries recipe:
1 pkg. frozen french fries
1 lb ground beef 1 pkg. taco seasoning,plus ingredients according to pk
shredded cheddar cheese
tomato salsa
chopped green onions
sour cream
pickled jalapeños,sliced
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cook fries until crispy. Drain on brown paper bag.Brown ground beef,drain any liquid. Add seasoning mix and cook according to package,Place fries on a oven proof platter,sprinkle ground beef and cover with cheese,place in oven until cheese melts. Remove from oven,top with remaining ingredients.
Strawberry lemonade:
- 8 large strawberries, halved
- 2 tablespoons white sugar
- 7 cups water, divided
- 1 cup white sugar
- 2 cups freshly squeezed lemon juice
- Place strawberries in a blender; top with 2 tablespoons sugar. Pour 1 cup water over sugared strawberries. Blend until strawberry chunks transform into juice. Combine strawberry juice, 6 cups water, 1 cup sugar, and lemon juice in a large pitcher; stir until blended. Chill before serving.