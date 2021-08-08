Recently vaccinated enjoy BJCC concert as part of Birmingham’s vaccine incentive program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – On Sunday, the BJCC hosted a 25th anniversary concert called, “An Evening of Love.” People who recently got vaccinated were eligible to get a ticket to see the concert.

The smooth jazz and R&B concert is a celebration of the small steps people in Birmingham have been taking to protect themselves from the virus.

“We want to get people out,” BJCC Operations Manager D. Tarver said. “That was my goal during the pandemic time to find a way I can get people back out, get people back to BJCC to enjoy themselves.”

Tarver said he’s excited to partner with the city to pull it off. City leaders said over 200 people took advantage of a free ticket and vaccine to attend.

“He’s 95 and she’s 93 and I want to keep them around a little longer,” Terri Jones said at a vaccine clinic at Legion Field last week gesturing to her parents in the car. “We were a little hesitant, but it’s time for us to go ahead and do it.”

Every Wednesday since July 21, cars line up at the Legion Field vaccine clinic to get a shot and a ticket. More people continue to take advantage of the chance to protect themselves from coronavirus as the Delta variant grows stronger.

“This is just one of the tools in our toolbox, but we’re going to continue to utilize all of the tools in our toolbox in order to finally defeat COVID-19,” Birmingham City Council President William Parker said. “This is a continuation of our partnerships, making sure we utilize incentives in order to vaccinate as many people as we can as quickly as we can.”

Parker said ticket incentives are only the beginning.

“This is part of our larger strategy in our efforts to defeat COVID-19,” Parker said.

Many at Sunday’s concert were already vaccinated earlier, but they said they are glad the city is encouraging people to protect themselves.

“It was an awesome incentive and just to have the opportunity to use it like that the people have an awesome opportunity,” Carlita Evans said.

The city is looking to add monetary incentives like the City of Gadsden launched last month and it is hoping to kick that off in the next two weeks.

Parker said there’s still a long way to go but that this ticket incentive a success. It is planned to come back in October.

The City of Birmingham partnered with the American Entertainment Group to offer the tickets to the recently vaccinated.