BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A new poll shows a tight race between U.S. Senate candidates Katie Britt and Mike Durant.

As we get closer to the primary, the senate race appears to be zeroing in on two candidates. According to a new poll conducted by McLaughlin & Associates, Katie Britt and Mike Durant are clear front runners for Alabama’s U.S. Senate race.

The poll surveyed 500 people with nearly 80% being Republican. It shows Britt and Durant in basically a deadlock with Britt coming in with 32% and Durant with 33.8%. Mo Brooks is behind the two with just 17.6%.

Britt and Durant also lead the poll in the favorable-unfavorable category. Political analyst Steve Flowers said Britt’s campaign is doing a good job of attacking Brooks in political ads, but he said the jabs between Britt and Brooks could pave the way for Durant.

“I think that Katie Britt’s campaign or third-party packs have done a good job of destroying Mo Brooks and distancing him from being the Donald Trump endorsed candidate. Also, people lament negative ads, but you can see a direct correlation of the negative ads being run attacking Mo Brooks in his demise in the polls,” said Flowers.

Flowers believes the U.S. Senate race will be close. He said he sees it going to a runoff.

We are about two months away from the primary election. It’s set for May 24.