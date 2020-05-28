Reaction from the Birmingham FOP on viral video as George Floyd’s death sparks controversy

Birmingham, Ala., (WIAT) — Deepening mistrust between law enforcement and the community is once again at the forefront. George Floyd’s death, yet another wound for the black community. Birmingham Fraternal Order of Police Richard Haluska says there needs to be a full investigation. “Training is typically say that you need to set a suspect up so they can get a clear airway,” said Haluska.

The viral video shows a white officer pressing his knee against the Floyd’s neck, ignoring the man’s pleas for help while the 46-year-old was handcuffed and did not appear to be resisting in the video.

Floyd was pronounced dead at a hospital hours later and four officers terminated. Haluska says Floyd’s death is tragic but bad policing isn’t always the case. Haluska says, “You want due process for the individuals who died in this case. But the reaction was to start immediatly punish the officers in this case and you don’t have any facts.”

Now Floyd’s family and protestors are demanding that all four officers be charged with murder. Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr weighed in saying, “It seems like there is far too many killings and a lot less of serving and protecting.” Carr said he was angered when he saw the video and adds that Floyd’s death now becomes a legal question. “Was there a specific intent to kill, did they have a duty to stop what was going on?”

Protesters now ask for police body cam video.