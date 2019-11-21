Reach Out and Read-AL expands program to families and children served by Midtown Pediatrics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) It is all about integrating reading aloud into pediatric care. The ‘Reach Out and Read’ program encourages healthy development and early literacy by providing books and coaching parents.



Thursday. Clinicians at Children’s of Alabama Midtown Pediatrics introduced an important evidence-based model into regular pediatric checkups by advising parents about the importance of reading aloud and giving developmentally-appropriate books to children during well-child visits.

Guest readers including Erica Williams, Director of Educational Advancement from the office of Mayor Woodfin, and Candice Hardy, Birmingham Public Library participated in the event.



WATCH: REACH OUT AND READ

REACH OUT AND READ 📚REACH OUT AND READ | Reach Out and Read-AL expands the program to families and children served by Midtown Pediatrics. By integrating reading aloud into pediatric care, Reach Out and Read encourages healthy development and early literacy by providing books and coaching parents.📚 Posted by CBS 42 on Thursday, November 21, 2019

Children who attended also received a book to take home.

The Reach Out and Read program begins at the 6-month well-child visit and continues through age 5, with a special emphasis on children growing up in low-income communities.

Families served by Reach Out and Read-Alabama read together more often, and their children enter school with larger vocabularies and stronger language skills, better prepared to achieve their potential.

For more information on Reach out and Read Alabama visit: http://www.roralabama.org/