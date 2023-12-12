HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Neo-soul R&B singer Anthony David will be performing at the Perfect Note in Hoover this weekend.

David recently had a number-one song that just hit the Gospel billboards. His Hoover performances will be on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (sold out) and 9:30 p.m.

“We give you lyrics; Heartfelt business,” David said. “We hit you in the heart and give you raw music, emotional life reflection, and cleansing … We bout to heat things back up and so I hope to see y’all out there and take this ride with me.”

