Rapper Tory Lanes charged in shooting

Rapper and singer Tory Lanez is being charged with shooting Megan thee Stallion, according to prosecutors.

Lanez, is facing one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one count of carrying a loaded, concealed firearm in a vehicle.

Investigators say Lanez, was riding in an SUV in Hollywood Hills, California on July 12th when he got into an argument with Megan.

He is accused of shooting at her feet several times as she exited the car. In August, megan publicly accused lanez of shooting her in the feet.

She also posted a graphic photo of her wound to her social media. An arraignment for Lanez is scheduled for next tuesday. If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison.

