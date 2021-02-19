Rapper G Weedy sentenced 66 months in prison for drug, gun charges

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Local rapper G Weedy has been sentenced to 66 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges.

The rapper, real name Montrell Le’Robert White, entered a blind guilty plea back on Sept. 29 on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

White, 20, was taken into custody in October 2019 after agents with the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Repeat Offender Unit, US Marshals Office and the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in court.

Once at his residence, authorities seized 112 grams of marijuana, digital scales, multiple loaded firearms, magazines and ammunition.

White has appeared in multiple music videos for his songs holding semi-automatic and assault-style weapons. A warning was posted before the music video for his song “Crash Flow” that said the guns and other items that showed “resemblance to any illegal materials” were merely props and “should not be taken seriously.”