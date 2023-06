Raphael Saadiq reunites with TONI! TONY! TONÉ! in upcoming tour which will perform at the BJCC Concert Hall September 21.

BIEMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Raphael Saadiq revisits TONI! TONY! TONÉ! in upcoming tour which will perform at the BJCC Concert Hall September 21.

Saadiq is joined by his brother D’Wayne Wiggins and his cousin Christian Riley for upcoming tour Just Me & You for the 2023 season. The group is a multiplatinum and is an American soul and R&B from Oakland, California.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 am on ticketmaster.