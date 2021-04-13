Ramsay-McCormack Building demolished ahead of redevelopment in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham has begun its efforts to revitalize the business district in Ensley by demolishing the Ramsay-McCormack Building Tuesday evening.

The building had previously laid vacant for 38 years before the city agreed to a contract with Ensley District Developers (EDD) back in October 2020.

The 10-story building was taken down after materials were salvaged from the building. These saved materials will be used to help construct the new five-story, 30,000 square foot building.

The project is expected to be completed near the end of 2022. You can read more about the city’s plans for revitalization by clicking here.