Rams finally captured in Tuscaloosa after 2-week hunt

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — After a two-week search, the Tuscaloosa Police Department was able to capture two escaped rams.

According to TPD, the rams were captured after an employee at a business was able to corral the animals in his backyard.

TPD received multiple calls Friday about the rams running along Skyland Boulevard and aggressively charging at vehicles in a parking lot.

The rams have now been transported to a farm and are safe, according to TPD.

