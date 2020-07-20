Raising Men Lawn Care founder challenges kids to bubble mower races

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Ready, set, mow!
Rodney Smith Jr., the founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Services in Huntsville, is challenging area children to beat him in a bubble mower race.
Kids ages 3-6 are encouraged to participate. Runners will receive a bubble mower, a shirt and a trophy whether they win or lose. Smith said he has about 20 bubble mowers available.
Anyone interested in participating can reach Smith on his Facebook page.
