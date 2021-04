DeKalb County, Ala. (WIAT) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was struck and killed by a train Saturday.

Mark Dudley Hixon, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene in the area of County Road 530 just before 2 p.m.

Authorities were contacted by an employee of the Norfolk Southern Railway of the incident and responded to the scene to begin the investigation.

No other information has been released at this time.